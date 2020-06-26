Advertisement

Miss. man went on violent crime spree after release from jail due to coronavirus, police say

Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase early Friday morning.

Brandon Police Assistant Chief Chris Butts says the suspect, identified as Vincent Ogiamien, raped two people, stole several cars, and shot a woman overnight in Brandon.

After these incidents, police were led on a chase into Jackson where Ogiamien crashed at I-20 and Terry Road.

Police records indicate Ogiamien was released from the Rankin County Jail on Thursday afternoon after a DUI arrest. He has been booked seven times in Rankin County for crimes including motor vehicle theft, drugs, and fleeing police.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said Ogiamien was released from jail because he tested positive for COVID-19.

Butts says Ogiamien was released from jail around 3 p.m., and 4 p.m. is when he forced his way into a woman’s vehicle to try and sexually assault her. She eventually got out and Ogiamien drove off in her car, according to Butts.

A police chase involving a recently-released inmate ended in Jackson, Mississippi.
A police chase involving a recently-released inmate ended in Jackson, Mississippi.(WLBT)

Later that night, police say he kicked in a door at an apartment and sexually assaulted someone before going back to Jackson and stealing another vehicle.

Butts says Ogiamien wound up back in Brandon at a gas station and tried to sexually assault the clerk. He and another person at the gas station got into an altercation and shot at each other.

After that, Ogiamien is accused of entering another home and shooting a woman. The condition of that woman is unknown.

Around 6:30 Friday morning, another woman was sexually assaulted in Brandon.

Ogiamien was eventually spotted by an officer on Hwy 18 in Brandon when the chase began.

He is charged with two counts of rape, kidnapping, auto burglary, and aggravated assault. Ogiamien could face additional charges as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US states reimpose virus restrictions; India tops 500,000 cases

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER and MICHELLE R. SMITH
Texas and Florida have clamped down on bars in America's biggest retreat yet as the nation's daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases hit an all-time high of 40,000.

State

QC restaurants temporarily close due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
As COVID-19 cases rise in the Quad Cities, some businesses are temporarily closing due to employees testing positive for COVID-19. Businesses took to social media to notify customers about why they’re temporarily closing and steps they’re taking during the closure.

National

Congress stalls out — again — dealing with national trauma

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
For a moment, Congress appeared poised to act on policing reform, mobilized by a national trauma and overwhelming public support. Now those efforts have stalled and seem unlikely to be revived in an election year.

National

Milton Glaser, designer of ‘I Love NY’ logo, dies at 91

Updated: 4 hours ago
Milton Glaser, the designer who created the “I (HEART) NY” logo and the famous Bob Dylan poster with psychedelic hair, has died. He died Friday, his 91st birthday.

News

Iowa governor signs bill limiting absentee ballot requests

Updated: 5 hours ago
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a bill that limits the Secretary of State’s ability to send absentee ballot requests to all registered voters.

Latest News

News

Galesburg opens city-owned playgrounds

Updated: 5 hours ago
The city of Galesburg announced on Friday that its city-owned playgrounds are now open.

News

First Alert Forecast 06-26-2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
First Alert Day is in effect until midnight for strong to severe storms.

News

Davenport police release security footage from NorthPark Mall civil unrest

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Davenport police are asking the public for help in identifying the people involved in the video.

National Politics

Trump signs ‘strong’ executive order to protect monuments

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ASHRAF KHALIL Associated Press
President Trump retweeted an FBI wanted poster showing pictures of 15 protesters who are wanted for “vandalization of federal property.”

National

Exclusive with Ivanka Trump: Federal hiring to focus on skills, not degrees

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jacqueline Policastro, Allison Maass and Timothy Knapp, Gray DC
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday authorizing the change alongside his daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump.

National Politics

House votes to make DC nation's 51st state

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
The House voted to make Washington D.C. a state, but it faces plenty of opposition in the Senate.