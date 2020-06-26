Advertisement

Moline-Coal Valley School District to hold virtual community meetings

By Angela Rose
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline-Coal Valley School District is inviting parents and community members to join in on two virtual community meetings.

The Virtual Community Conversation meetings will be on Zoom on Thursday, July 2 from 11 a.m. to noon and on Tuesday, July 7, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

During the meeting, parents and community members will be invited to reflect on this past spring’s remote learning and give input regarding this upcoming fall.

Parents and community members will be able to share what worked well during remote learning and what challenges they faced during this time.

Moline-Coal Valley Superintendent Rachel Savage and school board members will be present for the meetings, which can accommodate up to 500 participants on Zoom.

The district plans to present a finalized “return to learn plan” during the July 27 Board of Education meeting.

Zoom participation information is posted on the district’s website molineschools.org.

