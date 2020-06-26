Police respond to crash in Davenport Friday morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department responded to a crash at about 11:47 a.m. on Friday on the 1200 block of West 7th Street in Davenport.

Officers said when they arrived on scene, they found an abandoned SUV that had struck several vehicles on the same block.

Officers said the driver was located a short distance away and alleged shots were fired at his vehicle causing him to crash. However, officers said they were unable to locate any evidence to confirm shots were fired.

The incident is still under investigation.

