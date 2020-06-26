Rock Falls Chamber to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for local businesses

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Falls Chamber is holding a ribbon-cutting celebration for all local businesses in the area at 11:30 a.m. Friday at RB&W Park.

The Chamber said the ribbon cutting is a celebration of the re-opening of businesses as Illinois moves into Phase Four.

Many local businesses have struggled during closures and partial re-openings, the Chamber said.

The Chamber encourages attendees and the community to shop locally and continue to support local businesses. They also encourage local businesses to attend in order to show their support for each other.

Back to Business and Here for Good has been the theme of the Chamber’s mission to support area businesses as they phase back into opening following COVID-19 closures.

“We are happy to see businesses come back,” says Bethany Bland, President/CEO. “They need customer’s and our community’s support more than ever. It has been hard to lose income, employees, and the plans they had for 2020. Our community loves our local businesses and this ribbon cutting is a great way for us to show them that we are here for them.”

The event will be broadcast live on the Rock Falls Chamber’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/rockfallschamber.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.