Rock Island announces reopenings included in Phase 4

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Parks and Recreation announced reopenings that will go along with Phase 4 of reopening Illinois.

The Rock Island Fitness and Activity Center, Whitewater Junction Aquatic Center, parks and outdoor recreation are some of the reopenings mentioned in its news release.

The Rock Island Fitness and Activity Center is scheduled to open on Friday, June 26th. All of its amenities will be open except the steam rooms, saunas, whirlpool and indoor playground. Members will be required to wear face coverings when they are not exercising, maintain social distance of at least six feet, and sanitize exercising areas and equipment before and after each use. The fitness center’s indoor and outdoor land fitness classes will begin on Monday, June 29th. Participants can register online at www.rigov.org/epark or by phone at (309) 732-7275 or in person.

Parks and outdoor recreation will also be open to the public who is advised to maintain a social distance. Shelter rentals for groups of 50 or less will now be accepted. Park playgrounds and restrooms will be open as well. Once the Illinois Department of Public Health releases details about aquatic guidelines, Schwiebert Riverfront Park fountain will be turned on or stay off accordingly.

Once IDPH releases Phase 4 aquatic guidelines, the Whitewater Junction Aquatic Center will be ready to open.

The Campbell Sports Complex will hold a drive-in movie on July 11th. Also, Starlight Revue Concerts in the Park will resume on Tuesday evenings during the month of July, with social distancing guidelines in place.

