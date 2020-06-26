Advertisement

Rock Island announces reopenings included in Phase 4

By Angela Rose
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Parks and Recreation announced reopenings that will go along with Phase 4 of reopening Illinois.

The Rock Island Fitness and Activity Center, Whitewater Junction Aquatic Center, parks and outdoor recreation are some of the reopenings mentioned in its news release.

The Rock Island Fitness and Activity Center is scheduled to open on Friday, June 26th. All of its amenities will be open except the steam rooms, saunas, whirlpool and indoor playground. Members will be required to wear face coverings when they are not exercising, maintain social distance of at least six feet, and sanitize exercising areas and equipment before and after each use. The fitness center’s indoor and outdoor land fitness classes will begin on Monday, June 29th. Participants can register online at www.rigov.org/epark or by phone at (309) 732-7275 or in person.

Parks and outdoor recreation will also be open to the public who is advised to maintain a social distance. Shelter rentals for groups of 50 or less will now be accepted. Park playgrounds and restrooms will be open as well. Once the Illinois Department of Public Health releases details about aquatic guidelines, Schwiebert Riverfront Park fountain will be turned on or stay off accordingly.

Once IDPH releases Phase 4 aquatic guidelines, the Whitewater Junction Aquatic Center will be ready to open.

The Campbell Sports Complex will hold a drive-in movie on July 11th. Also, Starlight Revue Concerts in the Park will resume on Tuesday evenings during the month of July, with social distancing guidelines in place.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa coronavirus deaths exceed 700, officials report

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The number of coronavirus deaths in Iowa has surpassed 700, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported Friday.

News

Bix 7 organizers announce new competitive race opportunities

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Quad-City Times Virtual Bix 7 on Friday announced updated race opportunities that they say will offer a competitive component to this year’s virtual race format.

News

Man arrested after Carbon Cliff gunfire incident Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
A 28-year-old man was arrested Thursday night following a gunfire incident in Carbon Cliff.

News

Virtual race to help a Rock Island food pantry

Updated: 2 hours ago
A virtual race will help a Rock Island pantry keep its food pantry shelves stocked.

News

Iowa school reopening plan doesn’t require masks, distancing

Updated: 2 hours ago
Iowa school officials have released guidelines that allow schools to reopen to normal activities as of July 1 without health checks before entering the building, no required face coverings and no required social distancing.

Latest News

News

Iowa school reopening plan doesn’t require masks, distancing

Updated: 3 hours ago
Iowa school officials have released guidelines that allow schools to reopen to normal activities as of July 1 without health checks before entering the building, no required face coverings and no required social distancing.

News

Jackson County Fair postponed until 2021

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Jackson County Fair Board on Friday announced that this year’s fair will be postponed until 2021.

News

Rock Falls Chamber to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for local businesses

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Rock Falls Chamber is holding a ribbon-cutting celebration for all local businesses in the area at 11:30 a.m. Friday at RB&W Park.

News

Phase 4 of Restore Illinois

Updated: 4 hours ago
TV6's Todd Alan talks live with Dave Herrell, President and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, about Phase 4 of Restore Illinois

News

2 lawmakers, farmer say TestIowa mishandled their samples

Updated: 4 hours ago
Two lawmakers said Thursday that Iowa’s coronavirus testing program mishandled their samples when they tried to get tested after the recent legislative session concluded.

News

2 lawmakers, farmer say TestIowa mishandled their samples

Updated: 4 hours ago
Two lawmakers said Thursday that Iowa’s coronavirus testing program mishandled their samples when they tried to get tested after the recent legislative session concluded.