Rock Island County health officials report 20 new COVID-19 cases

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County to 861.

Health officials said there are six patients being hospitalized and the number of deaths stands at 28.

The new cases are:

A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her teens who is isolating at home

No further information about these cases due to federal privacy laws.

Health officials say this is how you can help control the spread of COVID-19:

Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow

Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

