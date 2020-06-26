Man dies in single car accident near New Liberty

NEW LIBERTY, Iowa (KWQC) - A man died in a single car accident on Friday near New Liberty, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

At about 12:06 p.m. the Scott Emergency Communications Center received a call about the accident on the 400 block of New Liberty Road.

Investigators said a 55-year-old man from Bennett, Iowa was traveling west on New Liberty Road in white 2010 Dodge Ram pickup when he left the roadway. He then went over a small fence and struck a tree.

New Liberty Fire Department paramedics pronounced the man dead on the scene.

The New Liberty Fire Department and Ambulance and the Scott County Sheriff's office helped assist with this call..

The crash is still under investigation and the driver’s name is being held pending family notification.

