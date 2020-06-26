Summer 2020 Fashion Must-Haves

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

This segment features trendy, yet wearable summer fashions from, Katsch, a boutique located within Utica & 56th (strip mall plaza) in Davenport.

Kaitlyn Pitzen joined Paula to show off some of what their stores (there is also a Geneseo location) have to offer for this season including midi-length dresses, straw hats, tie dye, and kimonos. It was also discussed that the color pink is hot and that most women are opting for comfortable clothing above all else.

Katsch Boutique/5619 Utica Ridge Rd/Davenport, Iowa/(563) 508-5170

