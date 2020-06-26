U.S. Army holding its first virtual campaign to hire 10,000 new soldiers

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The U.S. Army is holding its nationwide hiring campaign aiming to hire 10,000 new soldiers.

This will be the first time the three-day event will be held virtually. Recruiters, Army soldiers, civilians, family members and veterans in the Quad Cities will be able to participate on June 30 to July 2.

The U.S. Army said its seeking full-time and part-time soldiers in 150 different career field, ranging from traditional combat roles to support positions in technology, engineering and logistics.

The Army said it’s offering cash bonuses for those who enlist during the three-day event.

After being ahead by more than 2,200 contracts in mid-March compared to last year, the Army said it was forced to temporarily reduce the use of its brick-and-mortar recruiting stations and go entirely virtual due to COVID-19.

Before the pandemic, the Army said it had already spent 20 months in digital efforts to try and reach Generation Z youth.

The Army said it's about 4,000 contracts behind its goal for this time of year. Its recruiters are looking for other ways to garner interest in the Army.

You can contact local Army recruiters or visit the U.S. Army’s website for more information.

Sgt.1st Class Jeremy Engman, at 563.391-1777, or email at Jeremy.z.engman.mil@mail.mil

