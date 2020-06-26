Advertisement

Virtual race to help a Rock Island food pantry

By Angela Rose
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A virtual race will help a Rock Island pantry keep their food pantry shelves stocked.

The Lederhosen 5K will be virtually this year and benefit the Church of Peace Food Pantry. The church said its food pantry has seen a 40% increase in families in need of its service since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

You can register for the 1-mile, 5K or 10K virtual race. Participants will have until July 25 to complete their run or walk and can submit their results to see where they rank.

Online registration is available at www.Lederhosen5K.com until July 11.

The church said its food pantry served almost 2,000 families in 2019 and distributed over 90,000 pounds of food.

The Church of Peace Food Pantry is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and is located at 1114 12th Street in Rock Island.

It's now the Lederhosen Virtual Race 2020 for this summer and race registration is ready to go! Register now at...

Posted by Church of Peace UCC on Thursday, June 25, 2020

