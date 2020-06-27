Davenport police release security footage from NorthPark Mall civil unrest

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department released security video from last month’s civil unrest at NorthPark Mall.

The department shared the video on its Facebook page on Friday asking the public for help in identifying the people involved.

Can You Identify Northpark Mall Civil Unrest Video 1 We are seeking the public's assistance in identifying individuals involved in the criminal damage and burglary at Northpark Mall during recent civil unrest. If you have information about the identities of the individuals in this video, please contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip at www.qccrimestoppers.com. Posted by Davenport Police Department on Friday, June 26, 2020

In the video, you can see what police say was criminal damage and burglary taking place inside one of the stores.

If you have any information about the identities of the people in the video, police ask you to contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at (309) 762 9500 or submit a tip at www.qccrimestoppers.com.

