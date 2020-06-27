Davenport police release security footage from NorthPark Mall civil unrest
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department released security video from last month’s civil unrest at NorthPark Mall.
The department shared the video on its Facebook page on Friday asking the public for help in identifying the people involved.
In the video, you can see what police say was criminal damage and burglary taking place inside one of the stores.
If you have any information about the identities of the people in the video, police ask you to contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at (309) 762 9500 or submit a tip at www.qccrimestoppers.com.
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.