Advertisement

Davenport police release security footage from NorthPark Mall civil unrest

The Davenport Police Department released security video from last month’s civil unrest at NorthPark Mall.
The Davenport Police Department released security video from last month’s civil unrest at NorthPark Mall.(Davenport Police Department)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department released security video from last month’s civil unrest at NorthPark Mall.

The department shared the video on its Facebook page on Friday asking the public for help in identifying the people involved.

Can You Identify Northpark Mall Civil Unrest Video 1

We are seeking the public's assistance in identifying individuals involved in the criminal damage and burglary at Northpark Mall during recent civil unrest. If you have information about the identities of the individuals in this video, please contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip at www.qccrimestoppers.com.

Posted by Davenport Police Department on Friday, June 26, 2020

In the video, you can see what police say was criminal damage and burglary taking place inside one of the stores.

If you have any information about the identities of the people in the video, police ask you to contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at (309) 762 9500 or submit a tip at www.qccrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

QC restaurants temporarily close due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
As COVID-19 cases rise in the Quad Cities, some businesses are temporarily closing due to employees testing positive for COVID-19. Businesses took to social media to notify customers about why they’re temporarily closing and steps they’re taking during the closure.

News

Iowa governor signs bill limiting absentee ballot requests

Updated: 5 hours ago
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a bill that limits the Secretary of State’s ability to send absentee ballot requests to all registered voters.

News

Galesburg opens city-owned playgrounds

Updated: 5 hours ago
The city of Galesburg announced on Friday that its city-owned playgrounds are now open.

News

First Alert Forecast 06-26-2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
First Alert Day is in effect until midnight for strong to severe storms.

Latest News

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

News

Iowa schools prepare re-opening guidelines

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
The Iowa Department of Education released guidelines for schools on Thursday, saying they do not recommend face masks be required for students and staff and that schools cannot guarantee social distancing throughout the day. Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley School Districts say it's still too early to make any final decisions as to what the school year will look like.

News

Illinois health officials release Phase 4 guidelines for swimming facilities

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Health officials say under Phase 4, swimming facilities licensed by IDPH can open at a maximum of 50% capacity.

News

Illinois State Police arrest Department of Corrections employee

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The IDOC employee was arrested for one count of custodial sexual misconduct and one count of official misconduct.

News

U.S. Army holding its first virtual campaign to hire 10,000 new soldiers

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The U.S. Army is holding a nationwide virtual hiring campaign aiming to hire 10,000 new soldiers on June 30 to July 2.

News

Illinois minimum wage goes up to $10 per hour

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Illinois minimum wage goes up to $10 per hour on July 1st.