First Alert Forecast

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Active weather will continue across the region this weekend, with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms expected this afternoon, overnight and into Sunday. Not a total washout, as there will be some dry hours in between. Look for highs ranging from the middle to upper 80′s both days. Conditions will remain unsettled as we head into next week, with off and on rain chances through Friday. Temperatures will continue to stay at or above normal, in the 80′s to near 90 degrees.

TODAY: Partly sunny and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 87°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. A few showers and storms overnight. Low: 68°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 88°.

