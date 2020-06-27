Advertisement

First Alert Forecast

Showers and storms this afternoon
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Active weather will continue across the region this weekend, with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms expected this afternoon, overnight and into Sunday. Not a total washout, as there will be some dry hours in between. Look for highs ranging from the middle to upper 80′s both days. Conditions will remain unsettled as we head into next week, with off and on rain chances through Friday. Temperatures will continue to stay at or above normal, in the 80′s to near 90 degrees.

TODAY: Partly sunny and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 87°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. A few showers and storms overnight. Low: 68°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 88°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Afternoon showers and storms

Updated: 2 hours ago
Afternoon showers in the QCA for Saturday afternoon.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
First Alert Forecast for June 27, 2020

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 3:27 AM CDT
|
By Kevin Phelps
A FIRST ALERT DAY is in effect from 4PM to Midnight today for strong & severe thunderstorms. Currently a warm front is lifting north through the area kicking up a few early morning storms. This front will bring warm and humid conditions, along with the fuel needed to power storms again later today. A cold front will enter the area around 4PM.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:57 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Strong to severe storms Friday afternoon and evening

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:49 PM CDT
More heat and humidity Friday with strong to severe storms!

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 3:24 AM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Strong to severe storms Friday afternoon and evening

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 8:07 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
After showers in the evening we'll clear out Wednesday night with sun on tap for Thursday

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
After showers in the evening we'll clear out Wednesday night with sun on tap for Thursday

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 7:53 PM CDT
Warming to the mid 80s Thursday

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:48 AM CDT
Few Evening Showers