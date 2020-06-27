First Alert Forecast

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There is a FIRST ALERT DAY from 4 PM until 12 AM today. There are going to be strong to severe thunderstorms tonight and a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 PM for the Quad Cities and north. A cold front is going to reach the area before 5 PM and this will be the aid for the storms to move to the ESE through the rest of the day. The main threats will be gusty winds and heavy rain, with a chance for an isolated tornado and hail behind. Rain will move into the area through the evening from the west. The humidity that returned today will stick around through the weekend. For the weekend highs will keep in the mid 80s and the afternoons will hold scattered storm chances.

TONIGHT: Storms, mostly cloudy. Low: 69°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, afternoon storms. High: 87°. Wind: W 5-10.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 68°. Wind: S 5-10.

