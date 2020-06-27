Galesburg opens city-owned playgrounds

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The city of Galesburg announced on Friday that its city-owned playgrounds are now open.

Governor Pritzker is allowing local governments to use discretion on whether to open their playgrounds.

Galesburg city officials said they have decided to open their playgrounds since the cases of COVID-19 have been low overall and have shown no trends in spiking in Knox County.

City officials said the following restrictions are effective immediately:

Maximum limit of people in the playground area is 50.

Individuals on the playground should try and stay at least 6 feet apart from each other.

If individuals cannot physically distance, a face covering should be worn by anyone age 2 or older.

Wash or sanitize hands regularly.

By CDC guidance, the playground equipment will NOT be disinfected. Use the equipment at your own risk.

