Advertisement

Galesburg opens city-owned playgrounds

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The city of Galesburg announced on Friday that its city-owned playgrounds are now open.

Governor Pritzker is allowing local governments to use discretion on whether to open their playgrounds. 

Galesburg city officials said they have decided to open their playgrounds since the cases of COVID-19 have been low overall and have shown no trends in spiking in Knox County.

City officials said the following restrictions are effective immediately:

  • Maximum limit of people in the playground area is 50.
  • Individuals on the playground should try and stay at least 6 feet apart from each other.
  • If individuals cannot physically distance, a face covering should be worn by anyone age 2 or older.
  • Wash or sanitize hands regularly.
  • By CDC guidance, the playground equipment will NOT be disinfected. Use the equipment at your own risk.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

QC restaurants temporarily close due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
As COVID-19 cases rise in the Quad Cities, some businesses are temporarily closing due to employees testing positive for COVID-19. Businesses took to social media to notify customers about why they’re temporarily closing and steps they’re taking during the closure.

News

Iowa governor signs bill limiting absentee ballot requests

Updated: 5 hours ago
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a bill that limits the Secretary of State’s ability to send absentee ballot requests to all registered voters.

News

First Alert Forecast 06-26-2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
First Alert Day is in effect until midnight for strong to severe storms.

News

Davenport police release security footage from NorthPark Mall civil unrest

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Davenport police are asking the public for help in identifying the people involved in the video.

Latest News

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

News

Iowa schools prepare re-opening guidelines

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
The Iowa Department of Education released guidelines for schools on Thursday, saying they do not recommend face masks be required for students and staff and that schools cannot guarantee social distancing throughout the day. Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley School Districts say it's still too early to make any final decisions as to what the school year will look like.

News

Illinois health officials release Phase 4 guidelines for swimming facilities

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Health officials say under Phase 4, swimming facilities licensed by IDPH can open at a maximum of 50% capacity.

News

Illinois State Police arrest Department of Corrections employee

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The IDOC employee was arrested for one count of custodial sexual misconduct and one count of official misconduct.

News

U.S. Army holding its first virtual campaign to hire 10,000 new soldiers

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The U.S. Army is holding a nationwide virtual hiring campaign aiming to hire 10,000 new soldiers on June 30 to July 2.

News

Illinois minimum wage goes up to $10 per hour

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Illinois minimum wage goes up to $10 per hour on July 1st.