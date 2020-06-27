Illinois businesses now operating at 25% capacity

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Phase Four of the Restore Illinois plans allows businesses like movie theaters, zoos and museums to reopen,as well as allowing indoor dining at restaurants as of Friday, June 26. Restaurants and bars are now able to operate at 25-percent capacity.

One business opening its doors is Lagomarcino's in Downtown Moline. Co-owner Beth Lagomarcino says there are new safety protocols in place along with the capacity limit. Plexiglass has been installed to protect customers and staff. Outdoor seating will remain available for those who don't feel comfortable eating inside.

"We're a little nervous today because we haven't had really any of the public in for about three months now, but we're certainly happy to see familiar faces again, and new faces... You know, we realize why we had to stay closed to keep people safe, and we hope to continue keeping people safe with masking and keeping social distance," says Beth Lagomarcino.

Gathering sizes will now be allowed to increase from 10 people or fewer to 50.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.