Iowa announces 380 new cases, 3 additional deaths from COVID-19

The states total number of deaths is now at 704 total deaths
Medical staff administer COVID-19 tests to the public in the Iowa Events Center parking lot, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Medical staff administer COVID-19 tests to the public in the Iowa Events Center parking lot, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The number of coronavirus deaths in Iowa is now up to 704, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported Saturday.

The state’s website, which reports the data in real-time, shows that 380 new confirmed coronavirus cases and three deaths were reported between 10:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

That brings the statewide total to 27,935 confirmed cases and 704 deaths. Officials reported that 288,213 Iowans have been tested for the virus and 17,413 people have recovered as of Thursday morning.

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Scott County reported 565 overall confirmed cases, which is up by 35 from the day prior. 11,585 tests have been completed, 10 deaths, and 400 recovered.

