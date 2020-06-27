Niabi Zoo re-opens to visitors

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Visitors to Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley can enjoy seeing the animals again after a long COVID-19 shutdown. The Zoo opened to members on Friday, June 27th as part of Phase Four of Restore Illinois.

The zoo is keeping its visitors safe by closing indoor exhibits and playgrounds, placing social distancing markers on the ground, and requiring masks in certain areas.

Niabi will be open to all visitors starting Saturday in a limited capacity.

"500 people are allowed twice a day. So the way we are doing it is it is broken into two blocks. We can have 500 people in the morning and 500 people in the afternoon," says Niabi Zoo Director, Lee Jackson.

Jackson says he's happy to finally be opening, "everybody's excited to see visitors again. We were supposed to open April 18th and we have had to hold off because of the pandemic and we have just been really anxious to get back to normal so this is a great day for us."

In an effort to social distance, Niabi Zoo is asking visitors to print out their own maps and wear masks at the entrance and in all buildings.

You must get your Zoo tickets ahead of time. Reserve them online through their website.

