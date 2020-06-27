QC restaurants temporarily close due to COVID-19 concerns

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - As COVID-19 cases rise in the Quad Cities, some businesses are temporarily closing due to employees testing positive for COVID-19. Businesses took to social media to notify customers about why they’re temporarily closing and steps they’re taking during the closure.

Quad Cities' health officials are seeing an increase in cases and a change in the average age.

“There’s a major change in the epidemiology of what we’re seeing. In April and May, the average age of our symptomatic cases approached 60, 59 years during April and May. The average since last week is in fact 29. This is teens and young adults who are becoming infected now,” Dr. Louis Katz said, Medical Director of Scott County Health Department.

“This is not a second wave. This is our failure to control the first wave.. three-quarters of these patients are asymptomatic so we know that these cases that we’re counting represent infections that occurred within the last 7 to 14 days,” he said

Amy Thoreson, the Deputy Director of the Scott County Health Department said it’s hard not to notice the impact of the increase.

“It’s pretty hard to scroll through social media or check email without seeing a message of a store, restaurant, bar, fitness center reporting cases, and their plans for closing and cleaning,” she said.

Many businesses posted on social media to inform the community about their temporary closures. Here’s a list of some of them. More may be added.

Foundry Food + Tap in Bettendorf will reopen June 30th at 11:00 am after 2 employees tested positive. They’re requiring staff that interact with guests to wear masks and in a post, they said, “our highest priority is to protect the health and well being of our people and our community”

Baked Beer & Bread Co. in the Village of East Davenport will reopen Monday, June 29th..in their statement... saying “we feel as though closing for a few days as a precaution is not only necessary but the right thing to do”

Los Primos Mexican Grill in Davenport is closing indefinitely after an employee tested positive. They said “It’s our responsibility and priority to protect the wellbeing of our employees and customers which is why we are sharing this information”

Atomic Coffee Bar in Bettendorf and Davenport is temporarily closing through the weekend after confirming cases at both locations. In a post, they said both locations have been deep cleaned and sanitized, with all employees being tested and screened. “While still assessing the situation, we have elected to [remain] closed through the weekend to ensure nobody else is at risk of contracting the virus.”

Happy Joe’s Pizza & Grille in Eldridge is closed indefinitely after one employee tested positive. They asked customers to watch their Facebook page for updates

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.