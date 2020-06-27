Rock Island County announces single-day record for new COVID-19 cases

Rock Island County, Illinois (KWQC) -

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 52 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. That number is a single day high for new cases since the pandemic began. Additionally, 40 of the 52 new cases are associated with an outbreak at the East Moline Correctional Facility.

“We are concerned about the health and safety of the inmates, staff and administration at the prison and will continue to work with leaders there in an effort to get this outbreak under control. However, we are just as worried about the rising case counts of people in their 20s and 30s who are not associated with our known outbreaks,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

29 of the 52 total cases are from people in their 20s and 30s.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County to 913, up from 861 the day prior.

Health officials said there are six patients being hospitalized and the number of deaths stands at 28.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.