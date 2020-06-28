Advertisement

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting during Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville, Ky.

By Sarah Jackson, WAVE Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A man died and a second person was taken to an area hospital following a shooting at a park in Louisville, Kentucky, where demonstrators were protesting the death of Breonna Taylor.

The shooting was reported Saturday in the protest area at Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville, according to MetroSafe.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Lamont Washington said police received reports of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department performing life-saving measures on a shooting victim around 9 p.m.

That victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was located at the Hall of Justice and taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Mayor Greg Fischer released a statement saying, “I am deeply saddened by the violence that erupted in Jefferson Square Park tonight, where those who have been voicing their concerns have been gathered. It is a tragedy that this area of peaceful protest is now a crime scene. My thanks to the first responders who assisted at the scene. I will have more to say tomorrow, as additional information becomes available.”

LMPD officers cleared the park and secured the area to allow homicide detectives to investigate.

Police said the park would remain closed for several hours.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Texas couple married for 53 years dies from coronavirus while holding hands

Updated: 2 hours ago
The couple's son says nurses made his parents' last moments special by making sure the two were in the same room with their hands placed near each other.

National

QCA EMT welcomed home from hospital with surprise parade

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A community came together Saturday afternoon in Prophetstown to celebrate an EMT who returned home after spending months in the hospital. Police, fire, and ambulance led the parade of the dozens of cars that showed up to welcome him home. While his journey back home wasn't easy, Saturday's celebration marked a milestone in his road to recovery.

News

