495 new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, no additional deaths reported
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) -
Between Saturday and Sunday morning, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) confirmed 495 new cases of COVID-19, with no additional deaths being reported.
IDPH said there have now been a total of 28,340 cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 704 deaths.
A total of 295,915 people have been tested. Health officials say, statewide, 17,666 people have recovered from the virus.
According to IDPH, Scott County has reported a total of 594 cases, with 404 people listed as recovered.
