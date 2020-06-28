Advertisement

495 new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, no additional deaths reported

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) -

Between Saturday and Sunday morning, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) confirmed 495 new cases of COVID-19, with no additional deaths being reported.

IDPH said there have now been a total of 28,340 cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 704 deaths.

A total of 295,915 people have been tested. Health officials say, statewide, 17,666 people have recovered from the virus.

According to IDPH, Scott County has reported a total of 594 cases, with 404 people listed as recovered.

