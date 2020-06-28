Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect flees police Sunday morning in Rock Island

Rock Island Police Dept. confirms the suspect had a warrant out for their arrest
A known felon, wanted by police, fled police on Sunday in Rock Island.
A known felon, wanted by police, fled police on Sunday in Rock Island.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A known felon with a warrant out for their arrest attempted to flee the area of 2nd Ave. and 18th St. of the Rock Island District when approached by police Sunday morning, according to Rock Island Police Dept.

Police said the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to an officer with the Rock Island Police Dept., officers attempted to arrest a known felon who is currently wanted on a U.S. Marshal’s warrant.

As seen in viewer submitted video, the suspect fled the scene, striking at least one police vehicle while in the process.

No injuries were reported in the incident and Rock Island police have not confirmed if an arrest has been made.

No additional details were provided on the nature of the suspect’s warrant.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

495 new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, no additional deaths reported

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Between Saturday and Sunday morning, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) confirmed 495 new cases of COVID-19, with no additional deaths being reported.

News

Rock Island County Health Dept. announces 11 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
Rock Island County Health Dept. announces 11 new cases of COVID-19

News

QC Farmer’s Market to support Black-owned businesses

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
They encourage you to support your local community while learning and engaging with others.

News

QCA EMT welcomed home from hospital with surprise parade

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A community came together Saturday afternoon in Prophetstown to celebrate an EMT who returned home after spending months in the hospital. Police, fire, and ambulance led the parade of the dozens of cars that showed up to welcome him home. While his journey back home wasn’t easy, Saturday’s celebration marked a milestone in his road to recovery.

Latest News

News

QCA EMT welcomed home from hospital with surprise parade

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Hy-Vee expands bagged salad recall due to potential contamination

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Courtney Spinelli
Food and Drug Administration recalls iceberg lettuce bags due cyclospora infections

News

Three taken to hospital after plane crash at Davenport Airport

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Three taken to hospital after plane incident at Davenport Airport this morning, all three were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

State

Illinois reports 786 new COVID-19 cases, including 26 additional deaths

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), 786 new cases of COVID-19, including 26 additional deaths, were reported Saturday.

News

Rock Island County announces single-day record for new COVID-19 cases

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
Rock Island County sees a new single day high associated with an outbreak at the East Moline Correctional Facility

News

Iowa announces 380 new cases, 3 additional deaths from COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
Iowa announces three additional deaths, 380 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday