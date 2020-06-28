CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect flees police Sunday morning in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A known felon with a warrant out for their arrest attempted to flee the area of 2nd Ave. and 18th St. of the Rock Island District when approached by police Sunday morning, according to Rock Island Police Dept.

Police said the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to an officer with the Rock Island Police Dept., officers attempted to arrest a known felon who is currently wanted on a U.S. Marshal’s warrant.

As seen in viewer submitted video, the suspect fled the scene, striking at least one police vehicle while in the process.

No injuries were reported in the incident and Rock Island police have not confirmed if an arrest has been made.

No additional details were provided on the nature of the suspect’s warrant.

