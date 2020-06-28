First Alert Forecast

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - More showers and thunderstorms expected for your Sunday, with a few showers passing through this morning and more isolated storms popping up by this afternoon. There is a marginal risk that some storms could become strong to severe through this afternoon and into this evening. Otherwise, it’ll be partly sunny and very warm during the day before things get a bit more active. Highs should range from the middle 80′s to near the 90 degree mark. Look for daily storm chances as we head through the upcoming work week, with increasing humidity and above normal highs in the middle 80′s to the lower 90′s through the period.

TODAY: Partly sunny and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High: 89°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. A few showers and storms overnight. Low: 72°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 90°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

