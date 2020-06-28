Advertisement

First Alert Forecast

Showers and storms this afternoon
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - More showers and thunderstorms expected for your Sunday, with a few showers passing through this morning and more isolated storms popping up by this afternoon. There is a marginal risk that some storms could become strong to severe through this afternoon and into this evening. Otherwise, it’ll be partly sunny and very warm during the day before things get a bit more active. Highs should range from the middle 80′s to near the 90 degree mark. Look for daily storm chances as we head through the upcoming work week, with increasing humidity and above normal highs in the middle 80′s to the lower 90′s through the period.

TODAY: Partly sunny and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High: 89°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. A few showers and storms overnight. Low: 72°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 90°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
Here's your First Alert Forecast...

Forecast

Isolated storms possible this afternoon/evening

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
More showers and thunderstorms expected for your Sunday, with a few showers passing through this morning and more isolated storms popping up by this afternoon. There is a marginal risk that some storms could become strong to severe through this afternoon and into this evening. Otherwise, it’ll be partly sunny and very warm during the day before things get a bit more active. Highs should range from the middle 80′s to near the 90 degree mark.

Forecast

Dry overnight, warm Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Overnight the Quad Cities will be dry, with another chance for showers and storms Sunday afternoon.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
Here's your First Alert Forecast...

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
Showers and thunderstorms redeveloping this afternoon. Here's your First Alert Forecast...

Forecast

Afternoon showers and storms

Updated: 21 hours ago
Afternoon showers in the QCA for Saturday afternoon.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
First Alert Forecast for June 27, 2020

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 3:27 AM CDT
|
By Kevin Phelps
A FIRST ALERT DAY is in effect from 4PM to Midnight today for strong & severe thunderstorms. Currently a warm front is lifting north through the area kicking up a few early morning storms. This front will bring warm and humid conditions, along with the fuel needed to power storms again later today. A cold front will enter the area around 4PM.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:57 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Strong to severe storms Friday afternoon and evening

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:49 PM CDT
More heat and humidity Friday with strong to severe storms!