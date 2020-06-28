First Alert Forecast

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Overnight look for partly cloudy skies. In the morning lows will drop to the low 70s. Dewpoints will keep to the low to mid 70s Monday. In the afternoon it will be hot and humid again, with highs reaching the low 90s. Heat indexes will be near 100 degrees by the afternoon, so remember to keep hydrated! In the afternoon shower and storm chances rise, although the rain will mainly stay to the eastern counties. Through Friday there will be rain chances and temperatures won’t vary much, with them in the upper 80s and low 90s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 89°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, afternoon showers and storms. HIGH: 91°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. LOW: 70°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

