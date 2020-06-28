First Alert Forecast

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - More showers and thunderstorms expected for your Sunday, but these will be more isolated in nature. We’ll start the day with partly sunny skies before things get a bit more active during the afternoon hours. There is a marginal risk that some storms could become strong to severe through this afternoon into this evening. Look for daily storm chances as we head through the upcoming work week, with above normal highs ranging from the middle 80′s to the lower 90′s through the period.

TODAY: Areas of fog in the morning, then partly sunny and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High: 89°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. A few showers and storms overnight. Low: 72°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 90°.

