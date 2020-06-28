Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 29-year-old man died after a shooting outside a Des Moines area bar. The Polk County Sheriff’s office said the shooting happened as officers worked to disperse a crowd of roughly 500 people outside the Karma Bar around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. Deputies found Sir William Beckish with a gunshot wound to his head. The Des Moines man was taken to a hospital where he died. Two women, ages 33 and 40, went to a hospital with minor gunshot wounds from the shooting. They were both treated and released from the hospital. Authorities say no arrests had been made as of Sunday morning.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in an industrial area of Des Moines southeast of downtown. Des Moines police say officers found the body around 9 p.m. Saturday in an area near Dean Lake and the Titan Tire manufacturing plant. Authorities say the death is suspicious, but they didn’t release any details about how the man died. The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released, and no arrests were reported Sunday morning.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Some Iowa bars and other businesses are voluntarily closing their doors amid an increase in confirmed coronavirus cases. Among them was the Artifacts antiques shop in Iowa City. Owner Todd Thelen told the Gazette that the store has seen three of its mostly older customers die because of the virus. Confirmed cases in the state increased by an additional 380 on Saturday, bringing the total to 27,935. The state also reported three more deaths to bring the total to 704. Businesses that closed or limited operations at the beginning of the pandemic had started expanding operations as Gov. Kim Reynolds began easing restrictions.

WEST UNION, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines woman has been arrested in a 2-year-old hit-and-run crash that killed a 14-year-old on a moped. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher said 26-year-old Kelli Jo Michael, of Des Moines, was arrested Friday and charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident in the death of Kaiden Estling. The teen from Maynard was struck in June 2018 while driving a moped along Iowa 150 about 2 1/2 miles south of Fayette. Michael is jailed on $50,000 cash only bond. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.