Hy-Vee expands bagged salad recall due to potential contamination

Hy-Vee announced they will be expanding a recently announced recall on bagged salads.

Saturday, officials with the supermarket chain announced they are adding 12 additional salads to the recall across the store’s eight-state region, citing that it may be contaminated with Cyclospora.

Fresh Express, which manufactures the products, confirmed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expanded its investigation into an outbreak of Cyclospora in the upper Midwest part of the United States.

Hy-Vee officials said they pulled their 12 ounce Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad product last week following initial notification of the investigation, but have now announced 13 private label bagged salad products that are also being recalled.

They said all of the products announced are being recalled, regardless of expiration date.

Hy-Vee officials said the products were distributed to Hy-Vee grocery stores across the eight states it operates stores in: Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The announcement comes as Walmart, Jewel-Osco, and Aldi have made similar, recent recalls of their prepackaged bags of iceberg lettuce in the past few days.

The following are the 13 products recalled by Hy-Vee, including the original bagged salad announced by the company. A spokesperson for Hy-Vee said no other Hy-Vee branded salads are impacted by the recall.

UPC DESCRIPTION: 0-07450-24669 HY-VEE SOUTHWEST CHOPPED SALAD KIT 13.4 OZ

0-07545-12053 HY-VEE SHREDDED ICEBERG 8 OZ

0-75450-0853 HY-VEE VEGGIE DELUXE SALAD 12 OZ

0-75450-12046 HY-VEE GREENER SUPREME BLEND 12 OZ

0-75450-12047 HY-VEE AMERICAN BLEND SALAD 12 OZ

0-75450-12048 HY-VEE ITALIAN BLEND SALAD 10 OZ

0-75450-12051 HY-VEE COLESLAW MIX 16 OZ

0-75450-12058 HY-VEE ROMAINE GARDEN SALAD 12 OZ

0-75450-24668 HY-VEE ASIAN CHOPPED SALAD KIT 13.7 OZ

0-75450-24670 HY-VEE SUNFLOWER CHOPPED SALAD KIT 13.2 OZ

0-75450-24672 HY-VEE CHIPOTLE CHEDDAR CHOPPED KIT 11.4 OZ

0-75450-24674 HY-VEE GARDEN SALAD 12 OZ

0-75450-24715 HY-VEE AVOCADO RANCH CHOPPED KIT 12.8 OZ

Hy-Vee said customers who purchased any of these products should return them to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund, or discard them.

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis begin, on average, seven days after ingesting the parasite. Symptoms may include watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, bloating, cramping, increase in gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting and low-grade fever.

Health officials said, if not treated, symptoms can last for weeks to a month, even more. “People who are in poor health or who have weakened immune systems may be at higher risk for severe or prolonged illness,” said Hy-Vee in a release saturday.

Hy-Vee Customer Care can be reached if you have questions or concerns, 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-772-4098.

More information from the FDA on their investigation can be found by clicking here.

