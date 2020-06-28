IA--Iowa News Digest , IA

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Iowa. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Des Moines Bureau at 515-243-3281 or apdesmoines@ap.org. Iowa News Editor Scott McFetridge can also be reached at 515-243-3281 or smcfetridge@ap.org.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Central.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

For up-to-the-minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

AROUND THE STATE:

EXCHANGES

EXCHANGE-LEGACY OF CRASH

SIOUX CITY — On July 19, 1989, United Airlines Flight 232 from Denver to Chicago crash landed outside of Sioux City due to engine failure. Of the 296 passengers on board, 112 died in the crash while 184 survived. The crash, the fifth-deadliest involving a DC-10, has been lauded as an example of how a flight crew can handle an emergency without conventional control as well as how a community can band together in uncertain times. More than 30 years later, the legacy of Flight 232 left a lasting impression on the survivors as well as on many Siouxland residents. By Earl Horlyk, Sioux City Journal. SENT IN ADVANCE: 560 words.

EXCHANGE-BEDS FOR KIDS

HOPKINTON — During church one morning, Keith Kramer glanced down at a bulletin that listed church updates. As he continued to skim the flyer, he noticed a sentence or two about an organization he had never heard of before. It had a brief description that mentioned providing kids with beds. After reading more in a local newspaper and doing some research, Kramer found a Jones County chapter of the national organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace, and he knew he needed to talk to someone about starting it in his area. By Annie Mehl, Telegraph Herald. SENT IN ADVANCE: 650 words.

IN BRIEF:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA — DES MOINES, Iowa — Health officials report the number of coronavirus cases in Iowa grew by 543 to 28,478 on Sunday.

BODY FOUND — DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating after a man’s body was found with a gunshot wound in an industrial area of Des Moines southeast of downtown.

FATAL BAR SHOOTING — DES MOINES, Iowa — Authorities say a 29-year-old man died after a shooting outside a Des Moines area bar.

SPORTS:

None at this hour.

____

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.