IA Lottery
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Saturday:
08-27-30-36-47, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 3
(eight, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-six, forty-seven; Star Ball: eight; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $3.2 million
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
1-0-0
(one, zero, zero)
0-3-0
(zero, three, zero)
2-6-5-4
(two, six, five, four)
5-8-8-7
(five, eight, eight, seven)
09-36-49-56-62, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2
(nine, thirty-six, forty-nine, fifty-six, sixty-two; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $42 million