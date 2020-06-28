IA Lottery

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Saturday:

08-27-30-36-47, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 3

Estimated jackpot: $3.2 million

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

1-0-0

0-3-0

2-6-5-4

5-8-8-7

09-36-49-56-62, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $42 million