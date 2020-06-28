Illinois reports 786 new COVID-19 cases, including 26 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) -

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), 786 new cases of COVID-19, including 26 additional deaths, were reported Saturday.

Officials did not release specific information Saturday on which counties the 26 deaths were reported in.

Public health officials have confirmed a total of 141,077 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 6,873 deaths.

According to IDPH, 1,521,189 coronavirus tests have been conducted, and the state’s recovery rate is 94-percent.

On Friday, Illinois transitioned into Phase 4 of its reopening plan. Under the new phase, health and fitness centers, zoos, movie theaters and museums can reopen, along with indoor dining at restaurants, which is limited to 25-percent capacity. Bars are also allowed to operate at limited capacity under the new phase.

Gathering sizes are now allowed to increase from 10 people or fewer to 50.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.