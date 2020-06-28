Advertisement

Illinois reports 786 new COVID-19 cases, including 26 additional deaths

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) -

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), 786 new cases of COVID-19, including 26 additional deaths, were reported Saturday.

Officials did not release specific information Saturday on which counties the 26 deaths were reported in.

Public health officials have confirmed a total of 141,077 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 6,873 deaths.

According to IDPH, 1,521,189 coronavirus tests have been conducted, and the state’s recovery rate is 94-percent.

On Friday, Illinois transitioned into Phase 4 of its reopening plan. Under the new phase, health and fitness centers, zoos, movie theaters and museums can reopen, along with indoor dining at restaurants, which is limited to 25-percent capacity. Bars are also allowed to operate at limited capacity under the new phase.

Gathering sizes are now allowed to increase from 10 people or fewer to 50.

