New Farm to Table Cafe

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

There’s a new restaurant in the Quad Cities with a unique commitment to using all locally-produced, fresh ingredients or local vendors. LINKS Breakfast + Lunch at 5619 Utica Ridge Road, Suite 300, in Davenport, is a restaurant (with a coffee bar) that is part of the “farm to table” movement. They offer familiar dishes--all prepared from scratch---with a bit more flair and refinement.

Paula interviews Rikki Carmichael, Head Barista, and James Allen, Head Chef, of LINKS. In the segment, they provide a mouth-watering overview of their coffee menu (which tends to be more traditional in style) and some of the meal options such as the very popular Root Vegetable Hash and a European-style waffle drizzled with a locally-sourced maple syrup.

LINKS Breakfast + Lunch is open daily from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. / Call: 563-600-5619 / Follow LINKS on Facebook (see below)

