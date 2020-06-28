Advertisement

QC Farmer’s Market to support Black-owned businesses

By Montse Ricossa
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities is helping support Black-owned businesses with a Farmer’s Market on Sunday, June 28.

The Freight House Farmer's Market in Davenport is inviting everyone to attend their first "Open-Air Market." They encourage you to support your local community while learning and engaging with others. It goes from 4 to 7 p.m. It's recommended you bring a face mask and social distance. The event is hosted by the QC Empowerment Network.

You can see more about the event here.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

QCA EMT welcomed home from hospital with surprise parade

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A community came together Saturday afternoon in Prophetstown to celebrate an EMT who returned home after spending months in the hospital. Police, fire, and ambulance led the parade of the dozens of cars that showed up to welcome him home. While his journey back home wasn’t easy, Saturday’s celebration marked a milestone in his road to recovery.

News

QCA EMT welcomed home from hospital with surprise parade

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Hy-Vee expands bagged salad recall due to potential contamination

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Courtney Spinelli
Food and Drug Administration recalls iceberg lettuce bags due cyclospora infections

News

Three taken to hospital after plane crash at Davenport Airport

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Three taken to hospital after plane incident at Davenport Airport this morning, all three were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Latest News

State

Illinois reports 786 new COVID-19 cases, including 26 additional deaths

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), 786 new cases of COVID-19, including 26 additional deaths, were reported Saturday.

News

Rock Island County announces single-day record for new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Rock Island County sees a new single day high associated with an outbreak at the East Moline Correctional Facility

News

Iowa announces 380 new cases, 3 additional deaths from COVID-19

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Iowa announces three additional deaths, 380 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

News

Davenport police release security footage from NorthPark Mall civil unrest

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT
The Davenport Police Department has released security video from last month’s civil unrest at NorthPark Mall.

News

Iowa governor signs bill limiting absentee ballot requests

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a bill that limits the Secretary of State’s ability to send absentee ballot requests to all registered voters.

National

Triple Amputee Gets Back In The Saddle

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:03 AM CDT
Recurring WVLT News recording