Rock Island County Health Dept. announces 11 new cases of COVID-19

Rock Island County, Ill. (KWQC) -

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number in the county to 924. The death toll from this virus stands at 28. Currently, eight patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

The new cases are:

- A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

- A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

- A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

- A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

- A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

- A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

- A woman in her teens who is isolating at home

- A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

- A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

- A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

- A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

No further information about these cases due to federal privacy laws.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.