Summer Beauty Hacks

from Pure Hair + Beauty Lounge
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Spacey Spillum, owner of Pure Hair + Beauty Lounge at 5619 Utica Ridge Rd., Davenport, talked with Paula about some of the shop’s service options---or summer beauty hacks---that can save women time. She invites everyone looking to refresh their look to make an appointment with her “Glam Squad”!

The services featured in the video segment:

  • Lash Lift & Tint
  • Brow Tint & Waxing
  • Spray Tan

Phone: (563) 424-2327/ “Contact Us” Page (Set Appointments)/ Follow Pure Hair + Beauty Lounge on Facebook (below)

GOOD HAIR 💟 GOOD MOOD 💟 GOOD DAY⠀ . Tina transitioned her gorgeous client from a rich brown to a dimensional blonde and we are speechless . What do you think?

Posted by PURE Hair + Beauty Lounge on Thursday, June 25, 2020

