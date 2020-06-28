Three taken to hospital after plane crash at Davenport Airport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Three people were taken to the to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries Saturday morning.

Davenport Fire described the situation as a ‘plane crash.' It is unclear whether the plane was taking off from the runway, or was landing when the incident occurred.

The Davenport Fire Department said the call came in at 9:11 a.m. Saturday. Davenport Police and EMS personnel from an ambulance service also responded to the scene.

All three people on board were transported to Genesis East Hospital.

Authorities said there were no fuel leaks at the site of the incident.

The fire department said the crash remains under investigation and the FAA was notified of the incident.

TV6 has reached out to the FAA for a statement.

