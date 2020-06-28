Very Berry Raspberry Brownies
from Chef Stephanie Godke from Mississippi River Distillery
Kewanee, Ill. (KWQC) -
Stephanie Godke joins Paula from her home kitchen to again feature Very Berry Raspberry Liqueur, a new product from Mississippi River Distillery of LeClaire. This time it’s a brownie recipe topped with a liqueur-enhanced ganache. She also encourages viewers to use the delicious liqueur in other summertime favorites like lemon pound cake, lemonade, or as a topping over grilled peaches. Other recipe concoctions featuring company products are here.
VERY BERRY RASPBERRY LIQUEUR BROWNIES
- 4 oz baking chocolate chopped
- 1 cup unsalted butter, sliced
- 2 2/3 cups granulated sugar
- 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 4 large eggs
- 4 TBS VERY BERRY RASPBERRY LIQUEUR
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 9x13-inch pan with parchment and spray with nonstick cooking spray. OR do like I do and use a mini muffin pan sprayed with spray oil.
- Place chocolate and butter in a large microwave-safe bowl. Heat on high power in 30 second increments, stirring between each, until chocolate and butter are melted and smooth (about 2 minutes, depending on your microwave).
- Stir sugar and cocoa into chocolate and butter mixture using a spatula or wooden spoon. Stir in eggs and vanilla, then stir in salt. Mixture will be grainy looking but smooth. Stir in flour carefully.
- Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake for 22-25 minutes FOR A 9x13 (12- 18 minutes for mini muffin sized), or until the top is no longer glossy and a toothpick comes out with just a few crumbs when placed 2-inches from the side of the pan. Drizzle or dunk the brownies with VERY BERRY RASPBERRY LIQUEUR. Cool completely before slicing.
