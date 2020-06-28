Very Berry Raspberry Brownies

Kewanee, Ill. (KWQC) -

Stephanie Godke joins Paula from her home kitchen to again feature Very Berry Raspberry Liqueur, a new product from Mississippi River Distillery of LeClaire. This time it’s a brownie recipe topped with a liqueur-enhanced ganache. She also encourages viewers to use the delicious liqueur in other summertime favorites like lemon pound cake, lemonade, or as a topping over grilled peaches. Other recipe concoctions featuring company products are here.

VERY BERRY RASPBERRY LIQUEUR BROWNIES

4 oz baking chocolate chopped

1 cup unsalted butter, sliced

2 2/3 cups granulated sugar

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

4 large eggs

4 TBS VERY BERRY RASPBERRY LIQUEUR

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/3 cup all-purpose flour

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 9x13-inch pan with parchment and spray with nonstick cooking spray. OR do like I do and use a mini muffin pan sprayed with spray oil.

Place chocolate and butter in a large microwave-safe bowl. Heat on high power in 30 second increments, stirring between each, until chocolate and butter are melted and smooth (about 2 minutes, depending on your microwave).

Stir sugar and cocoa into chocolate and butter mixture using a spatula or wooden spoon. Stir in eggs and vanilla, then stir in salt. Mixture will be grainy looking but smooth. Stir in flour carefully.

Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake for 22-25 minutes FOR A 9x13 (12- 18 minutes for mini muffin sized), or until the top is no longer glossy and a toothpick comes out with just a few crumbs when placed 2-inches from the side of the pan. Drizzle or dunk the brownies with VERY BERRY RASPBERRY LIQUEUR. Cool completely before slicing.

303 North Cody Road, Le Claire, IA / Phone: 563.484.4342 / info@mrdistilling.com / Follow them on Facebook (below)

