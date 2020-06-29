Advertisement

AMBER Alert issued for missing eight-year-old

By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for eight-year-old Josiah Brantley, who Tallahassee Police say may be with his mother in Live Oak or Orlando.

According to police, Josiah Brantley was last seen in the 2500 block of Holton Street on Monday. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and orange shorts.

Police say Josiah has brown eyes and hair, weighs around 90 pounds and is about 4 feet tall.

If you have any information in this case, reach out to TPD at 850-891-4200.

Please Share! A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 8-year-old Josiah Brantley, last seen around Holton Street in...

Posted by FDLE on Monday, June 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rock Island Parks and Recreation to host drive-in movie July 11

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Dolittle, a family friendly movie, will be played at the Campbell Sports Complex.

News

Jumer’s Casino & Hotel to reopen July 1 with ‘Play it Safe’ program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The Play it Safe program aims to help keep guests and employees safe while slowing the spread of COVID-19.

News

Illinois State Fire Marshal awards $3.5 million in grants to Illinois first responders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The grant has been awarded to 154 fire departments/districts and EMS providers in Illinois.

News

Illinois health officials report 738 new COVID-19 cases, 14 additional deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
IDPH is now reporting a total of 142,461 cases, including 6,902 deaths.

News

Police: 5-year-old dies after rescue crews find her in shallow water in Savanna

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Savanna Police Department on Monday said a 5-year-old girl found unconscious in shallow water Sunday afternoon has died.

Latest News

News

Police looking for suspect who rammed squad car in downtown Rock Island

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Rock Island Police Department on Monday released the name of a man who they say struck a squad car, motorcycle and another vehicle early Sunday in the Rock Island District.

News

EICC to resume face-to-face classes Aug. 24

Updated: 5 hours ago
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges on Monday said fall face-to-face classes will begin Aug. 24 at its Clinton, Muscatine, and Scott campuses.

News

East Moline police searching for arson suspect

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The East Moline Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a multi-vehicle fire earlier this month at Deerfield Woods Apartments.

News

Davenport’s Star Spangled Extravaganza postponed

Updated: 7 hours ago
Davenport’s Star Spangled Extravaganza, a riverfront fireworks display scheduled for July 3, has been postponed out of an “abundance of caution,” the city said Monday.

News

Iowa officials report 298 new coronavirus cases, three deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday reported 298 new coronavirus cases and three deaths between 11:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s website.

News

Camanche Days canceled, organizers say

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
This year’s Camanche Days has been canceled.