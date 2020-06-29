Advertisement

AP: Iowa can take years to decertify officers for crimes

Published: Jun. 29, 2020
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa agency whose power to remove problem officers was recently expanded generally has taken years to ban those who commit serious crimes and rarely punishes officers for improper policing alone.

Records show the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Council has sought to decertify 17 officers in the last 2½ years after determining they had committed crimes or misconduct that warranted their removal from the profession.

An Associated Press review found that most of those officers had been found guilty of felonies, domestic violence or other crimes that disqualify them from working in law enforcement.

Only one officer since 2018 has been decertified for improper police work.

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Organizers of the Mississippi Valley Fair said Sunday they will make a "special announcement" on Monday, June 29, regarding this year's fair.

Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
TV6 provides a daily update of coronavirus cases, deaths, and recoveries locally and statewide in Illinois and Iowa.

Hot & Humid Today

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
Hot & Humid Today

Updated: 5 hours ago
According to a Facebook post from the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, a ‘special announcement’ will be made Monday, June 29.

ESP: Lo que tiene que saber sobre COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
Información sobre coronavirus ahora disponible en español.

Davenport bar temporarily closes due to COVID-19 concerns, precautions

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It's been over one month since Iowa restaurants and bars were allowed to open. Now, some are announcing temporary closures. Although Mac's Tavern in Davenport doesn't have any positive cases, they say their move is proactive.

Updated: 7 hours ago

QC Farmer’s Market to support Black-owned businesses

Updated: 7 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Whitewater Junction reopens in Rock Island

Updated: 7 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Savanna Police locate 3 missing juveniles, 1 airlifted to hospital

Updated: 7 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.