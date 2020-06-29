Advertisement

Camanche Days canceled, organizers say

This year's Camanche Days has been canceled, event organizers said.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) - This year’s Camanche Days has been canceled.

Event organizer Brenda Larkey said in a Facebook post last week that “due to the uptick of positive COVID cases in the area and too many legal variables, the Camanche Days Board has had to make the incredibly tough and heart-wrenching decision to cancel Camanche Days 2020.”

“To the Camanche Class of 2020, we are very sorry that we had to make this decision!” she said in the post. “We wish you the best in everything, come back home to Camanche often. I will get your letters from our board out to you as soon as I can. Thanks to EVERYONE for your continuous support! We’ll come back even bigger, better and stronger in 2021.”

