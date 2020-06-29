Davenport’s Star Spangled Extravaganza postponed

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport’s Star Spangled Extravaganza, a riverfront fireworks display scheduled for July 3, has been postponed out of an “abundance of caution,” the city said Monday.

Scott County has reported a rising number of coronavirus cases in recent days and on the advice of Dr. Louis Katz of the Scott County Health Department, city officials decided to postpone the fireworks show to a later date, they said n a media release.

A new date has not yet been announced.

The planned fireworks were in response to community outcry for a fireworks after “Red, White & Boom” was canceled earlier this year, officials said in the release.

“With the recent rise in cases in Scott County, the City has determined it best to postpone the Star Spangled Extravaganza,” Mayor Mike Matson said in the release. “We know that fireworks on the Fourth of July is a beloved tradition and that this decision will disappoint some people, but this is all for the safety of our community.”

While the event has been postponed, city officials encourage residents to use caution when celebrating the Fourth of July holiday.

Public health officials recommend that those who are gathering at social events over the weekend continue to avoid large gatherings and maintain proper social distancing.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.