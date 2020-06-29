East Moline police searching for arson suspect

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a multi-vehicle fire earlier this month at Deerfield Woods Apartments.

Police said in a media release they obtained a warrant for Javon M. Jernigan, 20, for three counts of arson.

Three vehicles were set on fire at Deerfield Woods Apartments in the 1000 block of 51st Street on June 2.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 309-7629500 or The East Moline Police Department 309-752-1546. Tips can remain anonymous and Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500.

Police urge the public not to approach Jernigan.

