EICC to resume face-to-face classes Aug. 24

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges on Monday said fall face-to-face classes will begin Aug. 24 at its Clinton, Muscatine and Scott campuses.
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Eastern Iowa Community Colleges on Monday said fall face-to-face classes will begin Aug. 24 at its Clinton, Muscatine, and Scott campuses.

To provide students with even greater choices in planning their education, the college is offering:

  • Classroom Plus – Face-to-face classes with reduced class sizes to ensure proper distancing between students. Faculty also will have access to additional technologies to enrich the classroom experience for their students.
  • Live Online – Synchronous classes using Zoom technology and Canvas, the college’s online learning platform, allowing students the ability to study from home. This provides the structure of scheduled face-to-face classes with a live instructor and interaction with fellow classmates.
  • Online Anytime – Traditional online classes delivered through a long-standing partnership with other community colleges around the state. The college regularly enrolls more than 1,000 students in online classes each semester.

“Eastern Iowa Community Colleges has long been a critical resource in the education of area students and the economic vitality of the region.” The college said in a media release. “It will continue to fulfill that mission in the coming academic year while providing students with a safe and healthy environment. In addition to reduced class sizes to ensure social distancing, the college will require everyone to wear masks and regularly clean rooms and labs.”

Fall enrollment is currently underway. The college is offering all full-time students the choice of a free class or laptop computer. Part-time students, enrolled in six to 11 credit hours, will receive 20 percent off their fall tuition. Students need to register by July 15 to qualify.

For more information contact the college at 1-888-336-3907 or eicc.edu

