Advertisement

Express Grocery Pick Up

Hy-Vee offers Aisles Online for pick up as quickly as 2 hours!
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Matt May, Hy-Vee District Store Director, joined PSL to explain the details of Aisles Online---which has become the fastest growing department in the grocery store chain. The app-based or online ordering program had already gained momentum in the Quad Cities, but COVID’s emphasis on the importance of social distancing has only made Aisles Online more in demand.

How does it work? Simply go to HyVee.com to start your online order and see details. If you prefer, use the Aisles Online mobile app by downloading it HERE or from your smartphone’s app store. Any online order of $30 or more can be picked up for FREE. However, if you want to pick up in just 2 hours, there is a $9.95 charge. Delivery orders ($30 minimum) also cost an additional $9.95 fee. This service is available at all Hy-Vee stores throughout the Iowa and Illinois Quad Cities.

Love shopping from your phone? Yeah, we do too. Download the Aisles Online mobile app at http://ms.spr.ly/6185TlwTc! #HelpfulSmileStrong

Posted by Hy-Vee on Sunday, June 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa officials report 298 new coronavirus cases, three deaths

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday reported 298 new coronavirus cases and three deaths between 11:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s website.

News

Camanche Days canceled, organizers say

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
This year’s Camanche Days has been canceled.

Paula Sands Live

Strawberry Shortcake

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
If just one delicious dessert could symbolize summer, it would be strawberry shortcake! Just in time for July 4th weekend, here's how Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie recommends you prepare the confection!

News

State auditor: Former Des Moines County chief deputy made ‘improper’ purchases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tara Gray
A former Des Moines County Sheriff's chief deputy made more than $7,400 in "improper" purchases of items, including a drone, that were not necessary for the operation of the sheriff’s office, Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand said.

Latest News

News

Drive-through COVID-19 testing site opens Monday in Rock Island County

Updated: 2 hours ago
A new drive-through COVID-19 testing site opened Monday morning at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.

News

Tracking the Curve 6/29

Updated: 4 hours ago
TV6 tracks the latest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Illinois and Iowa.

News

Mississippi Valley Fair officials to make ‘special announcement’ Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Organizers of the Mississippi Valley Fair said Sunday they will make a "special announcement" on Monday, June 29, regarding this year's fair.

News

Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
TV6 provides a daily update of coronavirus cases, deaths, and recoveries locally and statewide in Illinois and Iowa.

News

AP: Iowa can take years to decertify officers for crimes

Updated: 5 hours ago
An Iowa agency whose power to remove problem officers was recently expanded generally has taken years to ban those who commit serious crimes and rarely punishes officers for improper policing alone.

KWQC

Hot & Humid Today

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
Hot & Humid Today