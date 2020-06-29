Express Grocery Pick Up

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Matt May, Hy-Vee District Store Director, joined PSL to explain the details of Aisles Online---which has become the fastest growing department in the grocery store chain. The app-based or online ordering program had already gained momentum in the Quad Cities, but COVID’s emphasis on the importance of social distancing has only made Aisles Online more in demand.

How does it work? Simply go to HyVee.com to start your online order and see details. If you prefer, use the Aisles Online mobile app by downloading it HERE or from your smartphone’s app store. Any online order of $30 or more can be picked up for FREE. However, if you want to pick up in just 2 hours, there is a $9.95 charge. Delivery orders ($30 minimum) also cost an additional $9.95 fee. This service is available at all Hy-Vee stores throughout the Iowa and Illinois Quad Cities.

