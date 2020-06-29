DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

After a hot feeling start to the work week (some 100+ heat indexes on Monday in the QCA) our temps will drop a bit on Tuesday due to more clouds and more rain

during the day. The daily rain chances will be a trend for the rest of the work week with dry conditions for the upcoming weekend. Highs will range from the

mid 80s to low 90s through the weekend with high amounts of humidity keeping the heat indexes well into the 90s to near 100. None of the thunderstorms early

this week are expected to be severe but they could all be heavy rain producers.

TONIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE. LOW: 71°. WIND: SE 5-10

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. OCCASIONAL SHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGH: 85°. WIND: SE 5-10

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. OCCASIONAL SHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGH: 89°

