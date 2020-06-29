Advertisement

First Alert Forecast

Warm & humid today.
By Kevin Phelps
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Heat and humidity headline our weather heading into a new week. We will have partly sunny skies today and south winds that will push temps into the low 90s. This, combined with the humidity, will make it feel like the mid to upper 90s, leading to the warmest stretch so far this year. As with many times in warm and humid air masses we will have afternoon pop up storms possible that will dissipate after sunset. Daily chances for storms are likely through at least Thursday. We are looking dry for the holiday weekend with temps mainly in the upper 80s throughout.

TODAY: Warm & humid with afternoon storms. High: 92°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low:71°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers. High: 85°.

