Grilled Blueberry Galette

A recipe created by Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

If you don’t want to heat up an oven on a hot summer day, here’s a way to grill a delightful summer dessert that is just as pleasing to the eye as to the palate! It’s a grilled blueberry galette created by PSL guest, Tiphanie Connor of Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie, 314 Main St., Davenport. With the decorative star-accented crust, it’s perfect for serving during the upcoming Fourth of July weekend.

A galette is a rustic pie that is so-o-o simple to make! In the video, Connor demos how to create the pastry along with listing the filling ingredients {or see below). You can use your own crust recipe or use a commercially available pie crust. Other things you will need are foil, a jellyroll baking pan, star-shaped cookie-cutter (optional), and a grill.

Ingredients: • homemade or store-bought pie crust• 1 container of fresh blueberries• 1 tablespoon of lemon juice• 2/3 C sugar• 1 egg• Course sugar (totally optional) For any questions, call 563-345-YUMM (9866)

Posted by Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie on Saturday, June 27, 2020

