Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. CDT

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A man drowned after going for a swim while fishing at a Linn County quarry. Linn County sheriff’s deputies were called about 9:30 a.m. Sunday to the Martin Marietta quarry, southeast of Cedar Rapids. Friends and relatives of a man told deputies he was fishing but opted to swim a short distance. He went under the water and didn’t surface. Teams from Cedar Rapids and Mount Vernon used boats to search and found the man’s body shortly after 11 a.m. The man’s name was being withheld until relatives can be notified.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police have identified the victim of a weekend fatal shooting as a Keokuk man. Police were called Saturday night to an industrial area east of downtown and found a dead man on a road. He was identified Monday as 41-year-old Michael Thurman. On Sunday, police charged 27-year-old Andrew James Hall, of Des Moines, with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. He was being held in the Polk County Jail.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 29-year-old man died after a shooting outside a Des Moines area bar. The Polk County Sheriff’s office said the shooting happened as officers worked to disperse a crowd of roughly 500 people outside the Karma Bar around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. Deputies found Sir William Beckish with a gunshot wound to his head. The Des Moines man was taken to a hospital where he died. Two women, ages 33 and 40, went to a hospital with minor gunshot wounds from the shooting. They were both treated and released from the hospital. Authorities say no arrests had been made as of Sunday morning.

OGALLALA, Neb. (AP) — A Kansas man has been sentenced to four years of probation in a Nebraska crash that killed four Iowa motorcyclists. The Kearney Hub reports that Jeser Cisneros-Hernandez, 24, of Liberal, Kansas, also was ordered Friday to serve 400 hours of community service. He pleaded no contest in February to reckless and willful vehicular homicide. Prosecutors dropped three more counts and two other charges in return for his pleas. Prosecutors say his vehicle hit two motorcycles carrying two people each on July 1, 2017, near Ogallala.