Hot & Humid Today

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The QCA is on pace for what will likely feel like the warmest day so far this year. We will hit highs in the low 90s, but humidity will make it feel close to 100 degrees for the first time this year. This is just below advisory criteria, so if you have outdoor plans, make sure you hydrate and wear light colored clothing. When temps get this warm we typically have afternoon pop up type storms. If you get one today, consider yourself lucky as it will cool your town off briefly.

It will feel close to 100 degrees today. (KWQC)

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.